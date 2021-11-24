Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.20. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 1,003 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMYT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $39,231,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $15,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

