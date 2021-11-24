Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Drops By 15.2%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ITT stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.