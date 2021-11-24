Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.91. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 893 shares.
OTMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.