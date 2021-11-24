Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.91. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 893 shares.

OTMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.