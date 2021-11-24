Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

