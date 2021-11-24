Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.