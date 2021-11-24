Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

