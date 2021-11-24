Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.37% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 276.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

