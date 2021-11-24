Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1,370.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

