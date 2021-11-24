Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FS Development Corp. II were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

FSII opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

