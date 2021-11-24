Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 28,385 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

