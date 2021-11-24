Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.