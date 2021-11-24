Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 277,949 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,949 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter.

PTMC opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

