Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.