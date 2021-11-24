AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

