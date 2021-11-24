Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 70.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 196,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

