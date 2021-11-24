Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Decreases By 15.3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 12,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

