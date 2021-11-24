Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Declines By 16.5%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.43.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

