Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Dowling Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Michele Dowling Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

