Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Buys 9,979 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,784.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 3,225 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

STSA opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STSA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

