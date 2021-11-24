Pride Holdings Ltd Angel Sells 662 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $8,842,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $110,230.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.