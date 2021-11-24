Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) SVP Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.