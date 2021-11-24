Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) SVP Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,879.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

