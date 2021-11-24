DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie Sells 1,903 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
XRAY opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
