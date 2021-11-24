DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie Sells 1,903 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XRAY opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 674.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 433,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 71,598 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

