Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

11/19/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

10/4/2021 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/30/2021 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,777 shares of company stock worth $32,830,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

