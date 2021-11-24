Insider Buying: Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Insider Buys 40,650 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

