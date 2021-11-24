Insider Buying: Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) Director Purchases 38,700 Shares of Stock

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,750.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,750.91.

Shares of VHI opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub Corp. has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

