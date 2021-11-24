Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

