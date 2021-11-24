Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

