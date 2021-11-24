Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 14,903 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CMC stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

