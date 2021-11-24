Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of Cabot worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 47.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cabot by 248,710.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cabot by 12.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 59.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

