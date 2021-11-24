INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of INDT opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.