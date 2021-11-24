Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Luzich Partners LLC Sells 174,100 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,437,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,990,490.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$9,100,000.00.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$232.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.59 and a 52-week high of C$1.61.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

