Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Boosted by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

EXK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

