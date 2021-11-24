Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of POST opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Post has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Post by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

