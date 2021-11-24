FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Argo Group International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 249.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

