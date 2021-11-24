Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 52,237 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,237 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,269 shares of company stock worth $3,382,701. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.