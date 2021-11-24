Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,877 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,058,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 95,495.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $208.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.