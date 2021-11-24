Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

