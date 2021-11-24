Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 417,278 Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Subaru Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

FUJHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

