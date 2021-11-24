Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 23,568 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Crocs worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

