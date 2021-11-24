Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,788 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Exponent by 48.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,708 shares of company stock worth $1,486,970. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

