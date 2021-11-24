Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

CENT opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

