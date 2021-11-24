Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 466,595 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,766,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 466,595 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

