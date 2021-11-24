Walleye Trading LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CSLT stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

