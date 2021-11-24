Walleye Trading LLC Sells 6,516 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 182,593 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

III opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

