California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,608 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $626.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

