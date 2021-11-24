Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.