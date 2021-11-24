Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 483,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.20 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,652 over the last ninety days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

