CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 804,506 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 145,039 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,363 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CEIX stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

