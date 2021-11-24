Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,732,035 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.88% of Genworth Financial worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.