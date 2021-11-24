Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of JFrog worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in JFrog by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JFrog by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JFrog by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in JFrog by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.